Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 31st total of 14,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.
About Banco de Sabadell
