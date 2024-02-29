Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the January 31st total of 14,489,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Banco de Sabadell Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BNDSF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 1,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

