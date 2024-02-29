Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,039,700 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 2,047,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,299.6 days.
Shares of BMDPF stock remained flat at $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
