Bamco Inc. NY Sells 5,840 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after buying an additional 455,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after buying an additional 995,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,520,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,545,000 after buying an additional 1,104,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

