Bamco Inc. NY Sells 22,934 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,934 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.07% of Block worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 457.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.