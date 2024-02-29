Bamco Inc. NY Sells 19,750 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

