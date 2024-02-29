Bamco Inc. NY Sells 1,300 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.13% of Tanger worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tanger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tanger by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tanger by 10.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Stock Performance

Shares of SKT stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

