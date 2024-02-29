Bamco Inc. NY Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $20,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $295.16 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,364 shares of company stock worth $107,403,394 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.