Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 54,247 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,168,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,796,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 66,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.