Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 1,976 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $16,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,423 shares of company stock valued at $103,012,799 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

MPWR opened at $710.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $646.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

