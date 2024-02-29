Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 850.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 325,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $2,514,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

