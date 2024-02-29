Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $167.32 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.