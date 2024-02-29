Bamco Inc. NY Has $12.73 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.15% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,432,000 after buying an additional 110,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 729.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 239,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 210,541 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

