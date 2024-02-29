Bamco Inc. NY Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,979 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 8.64% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

NASDAQ CDRO opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Codere Online Luxembourg Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

