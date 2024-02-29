Bamco Inc. NY Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.77% of Silk Road Medical worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period.

SILK has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

SILK stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

