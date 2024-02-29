Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $254.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.60. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Further Reading

