Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 12.0% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,567,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172,694 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 33,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,161,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,404,000 after buying an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $150,975,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after buying an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

