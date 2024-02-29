Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 1,000 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 58.2% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 17.3% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.5% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $523.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $489.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.83. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $524.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

