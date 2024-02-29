Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.20

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.20 ($2.44) and last traded at GBX 191.51 ($2.43), with a volume of 310909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.20 ($2.41).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.08. The stock has a market cap of £580.42 million and a PE ratio of -3,783.16.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

