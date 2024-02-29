Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Sells $20,949.36 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $20,949.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tina Cessna sold 1,485 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $16,112.25.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Tina Cessna sold 381 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $4,381.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $141,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $148,600.00.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.06. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth $2,479,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLZE

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.