AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. AXIS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

NYSE:AXS opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

