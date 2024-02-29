Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Purchases $55,520.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
ACLS stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.66. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.28 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
