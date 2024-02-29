AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Up 254.0% in February

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 254.0% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXAHY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,158. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. AXA has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $35.47.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

