AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Raised to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s current price.

AVDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 772,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 22,680 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $269,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,184.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,369 shares of company stock worth $669,505. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

