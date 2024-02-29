Avidity Biosciences’ (RNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,801.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,696 shares of company stock valued at $128,610. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

