AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $191.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVB. Wolfe Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.34.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $176.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,271,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after buying an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

