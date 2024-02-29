AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,016.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,696.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,613.77. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,017.31. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

