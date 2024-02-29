AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.81 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,006.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,436. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,696.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,613.77. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,025.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

