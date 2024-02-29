Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) to Issue $2.20 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Atrion Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $362.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $638.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.57. Atrion has a one year low of $274.98 and a one year high of $670.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.95.

In related news, Director Preston G. Athey bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.68 per share, for a total transaction of $95,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atrion by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Atrion by 52.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

