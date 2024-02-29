Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total transaction of $554,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $1,600,319.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,406,076.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $554,885.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,121,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,543,327 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $206.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

