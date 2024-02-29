Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.56

Shares of Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 181556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Atlas Engineered Products Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of C$91.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of C$14.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.0899569 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.