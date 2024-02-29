ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

ATCO Trading Down 1.1 %

About ATCO

TSE:ACO.X opened at C$37.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. ATCO has a one year low of C$32.90 and a one year high of C$45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

