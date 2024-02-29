AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 9,500 ($120.50) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £125 ($158.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.72) to GBX 9,900 ($125.57) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($139.52) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £135 ($171.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £117.13 ($148.56).

Shares of AZN opened at £101.80 ($129.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($120.00) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($157.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,370.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is £105.03.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Anna Manz purchased 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £101.90 ($129.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,944.32). Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

