Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
LON:AML traded down GBX 10.68 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 172.82 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.72. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 162.70 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.20 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
