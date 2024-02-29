Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

LON:AML traded down GBX 10.68 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 172.82 ($2.19). The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.72. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 162.70 ($2.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 396.20 ($5.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

