Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Ascletis Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Ascletis Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
