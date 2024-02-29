Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 3.4% Following Weak Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.14. Approximately 51,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 701,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after acquiring an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $173,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.82.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

