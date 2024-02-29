Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $60.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARVN. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 over the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,613,000 after purchasing an additional 466,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,683,000 after purchasing an additional 243,167 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $173,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Arvinas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,832,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,731,000 after buying an additional 1,143,452 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

