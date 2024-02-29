Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.

Arvinas Trading Down 4.3 %

ARVN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 49,824 shares during the period. Yale University acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after acquiring an additional 243,167 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.