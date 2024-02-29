Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS.

Arvinas Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $5,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,683,000 after buying an additional 243,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $12,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

