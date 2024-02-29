Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS.

Arvinas Stock Up 3.9 %

Arvinas stock traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,587. Arvinas has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $33.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

