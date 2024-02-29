Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 76.96% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS.

Arvinas Price Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 78.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 23.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.