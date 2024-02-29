Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Insider John E. Davis Sells 3,514 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $71,228.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,695.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $19.07 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artivion by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 526,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,146 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Artivion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

