Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Arko Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 223,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. Arko has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Arko Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arko by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arko by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arko by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arko by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARKO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

