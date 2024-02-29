Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Arko Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 135,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,413. Arko has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $748.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARKO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arko by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arko by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arko by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Arko in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

