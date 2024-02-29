Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Arko has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arko to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. Arko has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arko will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Arko by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

