Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 1,439,522 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $982.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,053 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.