Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 785.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
