Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 785.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.