Antero Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AR. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 748,938 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 700,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 249,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,273,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

