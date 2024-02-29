ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANSS. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $333.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $340.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $3,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.