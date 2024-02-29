ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $508.02 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.260-4.670 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 970,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,676.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

