ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.260-4.670 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$542.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.1 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.26-4.67 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $683,083.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,074,000 after acquiring an additional 156,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,192 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

